Birthday Spotlight: Cameron Mathison

Birthday Spotlight: Cameron Mathison
Cameron Mathison was born on August 25 and hails from Ontario, Canada.

He attended McGill University in Motreal and earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree.

The actor’s first feature film role was as Atlanta in 54, which also starred Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Sherry Stringfield (ex-Blake, GUIDING LIGHT).

He appeared with the partner Edyta Sliwinska on the fifth season of DANCING WITH THE STARS; they came in fifth, with the trophy ultimately going to race car driver Hélio Castroneves.

Mathison wed Vanessa Arevalo (Mia, GH) on July 27, 2002. Son Lucas came along on April 20, 2003, and daughter Leila completed their quartet on July 7, 2006.

