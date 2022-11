Brook Kerr was born on November 21 in Indianapolis, IN. Photo credit: ABC

The actress has one son, actor Chris Warren, Jr. Photo credit: Instagram

Early in her career, she appeared in music videos for The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur and Warren G. Photo credit: ABC

The actress, who got her start in daytime as Whitney on PASSIONS, is still close friends with former co-star Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa). Photo credit: JPI