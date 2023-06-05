Bill Hayes was born on June 5, 1925 in Harvey, IL.Hayes’s 1955 version of “The Ballad Of Davy Crockett” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Photo credit: NBC

The actor married co-star Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) on October 12, 1974. "Our first meeting happened in January of 1970 in the office at Studio 9 on the NBC lot, upstairs in the office and MacDonald Carey [ex-Tom] introduced me to Susan. He said, ‘Bill, this is our Susan Seaforth,’ " recalled Hayes during an interview with Digest.

In 1976, Hayes and Seaforth Hayes were the first and only soap couple featured on the cover of Time magazine.