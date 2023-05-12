Promo banner Promo banner
Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Beth Maitland

Beth Maitland was born on May 12 in Rapid City, SD.

Photo credit: JPI

She attended Arizona State University, where she majored in Music Theater.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1985, Maitland took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Photo credit: JPI

The actress is an avid quilter, telling Digest, “I have been a long-term quilter with a working studio for years, but for fun and for me, I love to do art quilt journals, small bags and jewelry, and improvisational- piece smaller projects. So relaxing and satisfying to use scraps and bits to make something lovely.”
Maitland has one daughter, Emelia.

Photo credit: JPI

