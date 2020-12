Obba Babatundé was born on December 4 in Jamaica, NY. Photo credit: JPI

Babatundé won the 2016 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer. Photo credit: JPI

He voiced the role of Lando Calrissian in several Star Wars video games. Photo credit: JPI

Babatundé played the role of Motown icon Berry Gordy in the made-for-TV film THE TEMPTATIONS. Photo credit: JPI