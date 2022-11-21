Avery Pohl was born on November 21 in Los Angeles, CA.
Her father was on the track team at the University of Cincinnati with Rodney Van Johnson (ex-T.C., PASSIONS), who helped her with her audition. “He went over my script with me and told me how soaps shoot and gave me some technical notes that were really valuable. He definitely eased a lot of my nerves going in because when I actually got to set, I knew what to expect,” the actress recounted to Digest.
Photo credit: JOANNA DEGENERES
Pohl is a trained ballerina and started dancing at 3 years old.
Pohl screen-tested with Eden McCoy (Josslyn), telling Digest, “Eden was so great to work with immediately and we just had some very fun banter and chemistry right off the bat.”
Avery has had guest-starring roles on CRIMINAL MINDS, THE GLADES, DIRTY JOHN and NEVER HAVE I EVER.