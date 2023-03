Amelia Heinle was born on March 17 in Phoenix, AZ. Photo credit: JPI

Heinle moved to New York at the age of 18 and worked as a coat check girl at The Supper Club while modeling and pursuing an acting career. Photo credit: JPI

She appeared on LOVING (ex-Steffi) and ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Mia) before joining Y&R as Victoria 17 years ago this month. Photo credit: JPI

Heinle has been awarded two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, in 2014 and 2015. Photo credit: JPI