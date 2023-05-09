Promo banner Promo banner
Birthday Spotlight: Alley Mills

Alley Mills was born on May 9 in Chicago, IL.

Mills graduated from Yale University and studied acting at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art and made her screen debut in the 1970 film Diary of a Mad Housewife.

Mills was married to actor Orson Bean (ex-Howard, B&B; ex-Roy, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES) from 1993 until his death in 2020.

From 1988-93, she played matriarch Norma Arnold on the hit sitcom THE WONDER YEARS, and she recently appeared on FANTASY ISLAND opposite her WONDER YEARS hubby, Dan Lauria.

She is currently nominated for her first Daytime Emmy (for Outstanding Guest Performance for her stint as Heather).

