Alley Mills was born on May 9 in Chicago, IL. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Mills graduated from Yale University and studied acting at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art and made her screen debut in the 1970 film Diary of a Mad Housewife. Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Mills was married to actor Orson Bean (ex-Howard, B&B; ex-Roy, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES) from 1993 until his death in 2020. Photo credit: CBS

From 1988-93, she played matriarch Norma Arnold on the hit sitcom THE WONDER YEARS, and she recently appeared on FANTASY ISLAND opposite her WONDER YEARS hubby, Dan Lauria. Photo credit: JPI