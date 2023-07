Aaron D. Spears was born on July 10 in Washington, D.C. Photo credit: JPI

Spears has played cops on DAYS OF OUR LIVES (ex-Lt. Raines), GENERAL HOSPITAL (ex-Officer Watkins) and SUNSET BEACH (ex-Officer Washington).

He composed the soundtrack for the 2001 film Blue Hill Avenue. Photo credit: JPI

The actor was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2022 in the Outstanding Supporting Actor. Photo credit: JPI