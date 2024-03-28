Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

4 of 10

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DONNY BOAZ

Donny Boaz (ex-Chance, Y&R) reported, "Started a new movie in Atlanta yesterday. 'Bissonnet' Directed by Jonathan Milton @dealbreakerstudios It’s a Detective/cat and mouse film. This is my partner in the film played by @omargooding [l.] I’ve been been watching this guy since I was a kid, back in the days of 'Hanging With Mr Cooper.' #Ilovemyjob #godisgood"