Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

Credit: General Hospital/X (formerly Twitter); XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

DAYS's Elia Cantu (Jada, l.) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie) got a little closer on set.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Ashley Puzemis (Holly, DAYS) tried her luck behind the camera.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ashleypuzemis

Romy Park (Poppy, B&B) shared a snap of Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, l.) and Delon de Metz (Zende).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/PARK

On-screen GH siblings Asher Antonyzyn (Danny, l.) and Finn Francis Carr (Rocco) struck a pose.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/generalhospitalabc

Chad Duell (Michael), Kelly Monaco (Sam, c.) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) were captured between scenes.

Photo credit: General Hospital/X (formerly Twitter)

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) enjoyed a lighthearted moment in his dressing room.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/robertscottwilson

Laura Wright (Carly) and Steve Burton (Jason) are clearly delighted to be reunited at GH.

Photo credit: General Hospital/X (formerly Twitter)

"Another day another prison tat #actorslife," mused Adam Huss (Nikolas, GH).

Photo credit: Adam Huss/X (formerly Twitter)

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) got himself into a hairy situation in the makeup room.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/carsonboatman

Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) shared, "4 mile run in between scenes #noexcuses."

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/zuleykasilver

Silver also posted an "after" shot once she was done up in Audra glam.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/zuleykasilver

“' Hi, I’ll be your nurse today!' 💁🏼‍♀️Happy that Amy is back on today’s #GH," trilled Risa Dorken.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/risadorken

"Much needed coffee for worky," posted Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/linseygodfrey

