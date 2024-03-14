Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

DAYS's Elia Cantu (Jada, l.) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie) got a little closer on set.
Ashley Puzemis (Holly, DAYS) tried her luck behind the camera.
Romy Park (Poppy, B&B) shared a snap of Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, l.) and Delon de Metz (Zende).
On-screen GH siblings Asher Antonyzyn (Danny, l.) and Finn Francis Carr (Rocco) struck a pose.
Chad Duell (Michael), Kelly Monaco (Sam, c.) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) were captured between scenes.
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) enjoyed a lighthearted moment in his dressing room.
Laura Wright (Carly) and Steve Burton (Jason) are clearly delighted to be reunited at GH.
"Another day another prison tat #actorslife," mused Adam Huss (Nikolas, GH).
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) got himself into a hairy situation in the makeup room.
Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) shared, "4 mile run in between scenes #noexcuses."
Silver also posted an "after" shot once she was done up in Audra glam.
“' Hi, I’ll be your nurse today!' 💁🏼♀️Happy that Amy is back on today’s #GH," trilled Risa Dorken.
"Much needed coffee for worky," posted Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS).
