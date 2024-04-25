Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps Of Life On Set

Former General Hospital star Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) was excited to let her followers know that she was one of the narrators of former GH star Maysoon Zayid's (ex-Zahra) new book, Shiny Misfits, which became available on April 16. "Narrated by me or lose me forever," she wrote, probably a twist on Meg Ryan's (ex-Betsy, As The World Turns) line in Top Gun in which she told her husband, "Take me to bed or lose me forever." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Vanessa Marcil

Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) posted this Days of our Lives reunion with Kristian Alfonso to her social media, writing, "Doug’s Girls." Fans are thilled that Hope will be on hand to mourn her beloved father, Doug (played by the late Bill Hayes -- Seaforth Hayes's husband). Photo credit: Bill & Susan Hayes/X (formerly Twitter)

These Young and Restless were out celebrating together their Daytime Emmy nominations. All smiles for the event were Tracey Bregman (Lauren, l.), Courtney Hope (Sally), Eric Braeden and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, r.). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/christianjleblanc

Bregman was also on the Bold and Beautiful set, hanging out with John McCook (Eric, l.) and Sean Kanan (Deacon). She crossed over from Y&R to be the local Sheila historian, on the event of "Sheila's" passing. The information she gave Deacon sent him on a path to find the woman he loves. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Bold and the Beautiful

Posing on the GH set were Josh Swickard and Amanda Setton, whose Port Charles characters, Chase and Brook Lynn, are set to tie the knot shortly. The actors get along famously and smiled for the camera. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

It was a busy day in the DAYS makeup chair for Robert Scott Wilson (Alex). The actor is a great one to follow since he often posts snaps from behind the scenes. Here he's showing even someone as handsome as he is needs to take a moment in the makeup chair. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

Claire may be having a horrible time in Genoa City after getting kidnapped by that awful Aunt Jordan, but Y&R's Hayley Erin is all smiles behind the scenes. Luckily, her character does have a few people who believe in her but she is sure to clash with Summer down the line. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Hayley Erin

Rena Sofer is playing mother of the bride on GH, now that Lois is in town and helping daughter Brook Lynn get ready for her big wedding to Chase. Sofer sure looks to be having a great time being back in Port Charles and fans are certainly glad to have her back on the scene. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Rena Sofer

Like her DAYS co-star earlier, Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) is getting a touch-up from the makeup department while co-star and onscreen husband Stephen Nichols (Steve) is recording the whole thing for the many "Stayla" fans who follow him. Steve and Kayla had a bit of a rough patch for a little bit there when she found out he helped to break Clyde out of prison to save Tripp. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Mary Beth Evans

Alyvia Alyn Lind, who played Nick and Sharon’s daughter on Y&R (2011-21) took to social media to encourage fans to check out the new supernatural series, The Spyderwick Chronicles streaming now on The Roku Channel. The actress plays the very scary Calliope. “Go watch to see me crawlin on walls, eating bloody eggs and bein a little weirdo!” she posted on Instagram along with several more behind-the-scenes photos of her co-stars, including Christian Slater, who appeared on All My Children and Ryan’s Hope. Lind can currently be seen as Lexy in Season 3 of Chucky, the TV adaption of the movie franchise about a murderous doll, airing on the USA and SyFy channels. Photo credit: Instagram/Alyvia Alyn Lind

Dex (Evan Hofer) hasn't even made it through the police academy but he got to attend Detective Harrison Chase's bachelor party. Hofer and Swickard posed for the cameras during a break in the action. Those scenes aired earlier this week. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Redding Munsell was excited to show his place of work (how many kids his age even HAVE a place of work?) to his followers -- CBS. The talented actor has a challenging storyline on Y&R -- having been kidnapped by crazy Aunt Jordan. What will happen next? Bet he's not telling! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Redding Munsell

Adorable Ashley Puzemis (Holly) took a picture of herself backstage at DAYS. She has been working hard in Salem, playing out a Romeo & Juliet type love story with Leo Howard's Tate. Their parents haven't wanted the teens to have anything to do with each other but they haven't figured out that if you demand something of your teen, you're only making them want to do it even more. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Ashley Puzemis