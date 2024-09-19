Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In September 19

In her Days of Our Lives dressing room, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie Williams) touted the new special issue of Soap Opera Digest, which included Doug and Julie on the list of the top 50 couples in soap history. She wrote on Instagram, "Our favorite magazine, Soap Opera Digest, has printed a special issue naming the 50 most memorable couples in daytime. Doug and Julie came in 19th! So proud to be remembered for our romantic years as well as our 'senior moments.' It’s been true love in public for over five decades. Thank you soap fans for relishing a thousand kisses and buckets of sentimental tears. May romance last forever ❤️" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Susan Seaforth Hayes

"When good lawyers go bad" was the tongue-in-cheek caption Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Young and Restless) chose for this playful shot with fellow Genoa City attorney Lauralee Bell (Christine). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lauralee Bell

Cameron Mathison hasn't been gone from General Hospital for long — he took a short break to film a movie for Great American Family — but was still excited to be reporting back for Port Charles duty as Drew Quartermaine. He posted on Instagram, "Missed Drew Q and my GH family❤️ Now about this love triangle… 😎," and included the hashtags #drewandwillow and #drewandnina. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cameron Mathison

It was like looking in a mirror for Julie Dove (Connie) and her Days of Our Lives stunt double, Lisa Dempsey, who had her work cut out for her this week as Connie's murderous rampage continued on air! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Julie Dove

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan, Bold and Beautiful) took fans along with her to the set as she worked on the day's scenes with co-star John McCook (Eric Forrester) and Director Cindy Popp. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Lang also shared time-lapse videos of the hair and makeup process she undergoes to put her best Brooke face forward. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

Cherie Jimenez (Gabi) was elated by the hairstyling prowess of her Days of Our Lives hairdresser, Nicole Brennan, who she tagged in her caption as she declared, "This ponytail & scrunchie combo today was everything!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Jimenez

The younger crowd of Port Charles was in full force on the General Hospital set in the form of Finn Francis Carr (Rocco Falconeri, top l.), Asher Antonyzyn (Danny Morgan) and Cosette Abinante (Scout Cain). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cosette Abinante

Paxton Mishkind gave two thumbs up to his latest appearance at the Young and Restless set, where he plays Johnny Abbott. He posted on Instagram, "Always a great day! @youngandrestless" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Paxton Mishkind

Redding Munsell, who plays Harrison Abbott on Young and Restless, released a slew of adorable photos from his backstage life on the show, including this one with (from l.) Sienna Mercuri (Katie Abbott), Hayley Erin (Claire Grace) and Mishkind. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Paxton Mishkind

Not even the great Victor Newman — or at least his portrayer, Eric Braeden, can resist the preciousness of Munsell! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Redding Munsell

Allison Lanier (Summer Newman, l.) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) were likewise delighted to pose alongside Munsell. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Redding Munsell

Maurice Benard snapped a pic while chilling in his General Hospital dressing room. But things are far from relaxed for his character, Sonny Corinthos, these days, as he tries to stop his former lover Alexis Davis for going down for the murder of John Cates, which he himself committed! Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Maurice Benard

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson, Young and Restless, l.) and Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra) were both inclined to showcase their autumnal outfits and posted pics both separately and together. "Love Fall in Genoa City!" cheered Egan on Instagram. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Claire Egan

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex Kiriakis) was feeling spooky as he checked in from his Days of Our Lives dressing room on Friday the 13th. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

After sharing such a glamorous photo, Silver teased that this shot, taken in the hair and makeup room at Y&R, "is me 80% of the time." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleyka Silver

Zuleyka Silver, Young and Restless's Audra Charles, appeared on CBS's local news channel in Los Angeles to talk about her Mexican/American heritage and work on the soap to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleyka Silver

On his official Instagram account, Gary James Fuller (James West) offered this backstage peek into life on the General Hospital set as he filmed alongside (from l.) John J. York (Mac Scorpio), Kristina Wagner (Felicia Scorpio), Lily Fisher (Georgie Spinelli) and Sofia Mattsson (Sasha Gilmore). "I love my GH family!" he posted. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Gary James Fuller

Dan Feuerriegel showed off the dapper suit he's donning as EJ DiMera on Days of Our Lives. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriegel

Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman, Y&R) went into selfie mode in her dressing room to show off her flawless hair and makeup. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Ordway

Hunter King (ex-Summer, Young and Restless) and Jonathan Bennett (ex-JR, All My Children) got into the Christmas spirit on the set of a photo shoot they did to promote the Hallmark Christmas Cruise that they'll be sailing away on in November. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jonathan Bennett

Denise Richards (ex-Shauna, Bold and Beautiful) got a touch-up, though she looks pretty picture-perfect to us! The actress and her family are currently in front of the cameras for their upcoming show Denise Richards and the Wild Things, billed as a "comedic docuseries” and slated to hit the airwaves in 2025. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Denise Richards

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, Days of Our Lives, second from l.) posed with (from l.) her sister, Shonda Davisson, Tyler Henry, Chris Appleton, Nina Parker and Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie, DAYS) on the set of Henry's new Netflix show, Live From the Other Side with Tyler Henry, which is produced by soap alum Michael Corbett (ex-David, Young and Restless et al). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Chrishelle Stause