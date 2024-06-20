Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In June 20

"The Jerome Gallery has never been in better hands," General Hospital proclaimed on its Instagram account when sharing this adorable shot of Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Maura West (Ava).
Amelia Heinle (Victoria) posed on the Young and Restless set with two of her on-screen kiddies, Paxton Mishkind (Johnny) and Sienna Mercuri (Katie),
Elia Cantu (Jada) showed off her hourglass figurine on the Days of our Lives set, where she shot a segment for the show's social media channels.
Bold and Beautiful released this shot of Jamison Belushi (r.), daughter of comedic actor Jim Belushi, who filmed a cameo appearance on the show and shared the stage with Naomi Matsuda (Li) and Tanner Novlan (Finn). Look for her to air on the show on July 15.
GH stars Evan Hofer (Dex) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn), who play once-and-possibly-future lovebirds on the show, smiled for the camera on the Metro Court set, where McCoy's character has a summer job as a lifeguard.
Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) posted this pic with co-star Greg Rikaart (Leo) and another one with Robert Scott Wilson. "A day with my favorite men! Enjoy!" she exclaimed in her caption."
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, Days) checked in from the hair and makeup room, musing on his Instagram story, "Business before business."
When Tom Arnold (second from l.) shot his upcoming guest stint on B&B, (from l.) Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) were on hand to help show him the ropes.
Reel-life pals Ali and McCoy showed off their real-life affinity for one another in this cute snap, taken on GH's gallery set.
Romy Park (Poppy) was cheerful in the hair and makeup room at B&B as she got glammed up for her scenes that day.
"New cut" was how Carson Boatman (Johnny) captioned this shot taken at Days of Our Lives, tagging the show's head hairstylist, Marisa Ramirez, who had the honors of trimming his locks.
Kristen Vaganos (Molly, GH) shared this on her Instagram stories, proving that you never know what's around the corner when you're roaming the halls at the studio!
