This past week, stars from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and videos they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? “Liason” fans (also known as supporters of GH’s Jason and Elizabeth) were treated to a shot of their portrayers together shooting arguably their most substantive scenes in years. Check out this gallery from stars including B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), DAYS’s Deidre Hall (Marlena), Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and more!-

Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In June 13 1 of 11 Close gallery 1 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ Melissa Ordway Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) cozied up to her Genoa City leading man, Bryton James (Devon), during a break in shooting. 2 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Deidre Hall "Fun day working with this lovely!" enthused Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) of sharing scenes with Abigail Klein (Stephanie). Klein responded, "Always so fun working with you❤️" 3 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) showed off her glamorous OOTD as she prepared for another day on the job. 4 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital GH's official social media account posted a double dose of soap royalty with this photo capturing Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, l.) and Genie Francis (Laura) hard at work. 5 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Linsey Godfrey DAYS'S Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) took to her Instagram stories to give the thumbs-up to her character's wardrobe for the day. 6 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) and Steve Burton (Jason) posed together on the GH set while filming their characters' visit to the Metro Court pool. 7 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Romy Park Romy Park (Poppy, B&B) took a selfie from the hair and makeup chair the Monday after the Daytime Emmys. "Back to work!" she wrote. 8 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Kennedy Jean Kennedy Garcia (Felicity, DAYS) posed alongside her on-screen siblings, Jonah Robinson (Mark, l.) and Louis Tomeo (Aaron). "Welcome Felicity and Aaron's big brother Mark to the Greene Family!" she wrote. "Maybe it's complete now!? 🤷🏼‍♀️" 9 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleyka Silver Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) proclaimed that she was "back at it" with this photo taken in her dressing room. 10 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Pierson Fode Actress Lily James shared a selfie with Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas, B&B) on her Instagram stories, which she captioned, "@piersonfode hard at work." He reposted it and teased, "THE TRULY HARD WORK IS US TRYING TO REMEMBER MORE OF BEYONCÉ'S LYRICS THAN JUST 'THIS AIN'T TEXAS.' " 11 of 11 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) chronicled his journey through hair and makeup to get camera-ready on the DAYS set.