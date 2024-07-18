Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In July 18

This past week, current and former stars from Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and videos they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) and Finola Hughes (Anna) welcoming Scarlett Fernandez back to General Hospital as Charlotte, and Drake Hogestyn (John) enjoying a reunion with his returning Days of Our Lives son, Christopher Sean (Paul). Check out this gallery of stars including Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine) and DAYS’s Robert Scott Wilson (Alex).
Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter)
Scarlett Fernandez's return to General Hospital as Charlotte Cassadine — and her reunions with co-stars James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine) and Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) — was recorded for posterity.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Drake Hogestyn (John Black, Days of Our Lives) was on hand to give a very warm welcome back to returning Salem son Christopher Sean (Paul Narita).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Redding Munsell
Redding Munsell (Harrison Abbott, Young and Restless) was looking pretty darn comfy in Victor Newman's chair at Newman Enterprises! "Just call me Mini-Newman," the caption read. "Hold my calls! I'm filming!"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Paxton Mishkind
Paxton Mishkind (Johnny Abbott, Young and Restless) and his Genoa City sister, Sienna Rose Mercuri (Katie Abbott), struck a pose during a break from shooting. He enthused on Instagram, "Any day is a good day on set with my soap sis @siennarosemercuri on @youngandrestlesscbs !! #grateful #yr #cbsdaytime #johnnyabbott #teenactor #younghollywood #dowhatyoulove #tvsiblings"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Paxton Mishkind
Mercuri and Mishkind were all smiles alongside pint-sized co-star Munsell. "So much fun doing scenes and getting goofy with @reddingmunsell and @siennarosemercuri on @youngandrestlesscbs," Mishkind wrote on Instagram.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Trevor Donovan
Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy Horton, Days of Our Lives) checked in from the set of his new flick, which is shooting in Tennessee. "I'm Friedrich, but everybody calls me Fritz. 🤘 #ALittleWomenChristmas"
Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter)
General Hospital's official social media account shared this shot of Steve Burton (Jason Morgan, l.) and Adam J. Harrington (John "Jagger" Cates) going mano a mano in their recent scenes.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleyka Silver
Zuleyka Silver (Audra Charles, Young and Restless) showed off her selfie game as she posed at the studio.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Jimenez
Cherie Jimenez (Gabi Hernandez DiMera) was looking stunning in her cobalt blue costume when she posted from her Days of Our Lives dressing room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/AnnaLynne McCord
Days of Our Lives's AnnaLynne McCord also checked in from the comfort of her dressing room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Claire Egan
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea Lawson) did a fit check of her wardrobe for her day of work at Young and Restless, noting that she felt like she was giving retro vibes.
Photo credit: Instagram/Elia Cantu
Elia Cantu (Jada Hunter, Days of Our Lives) was understandably impressed with the creative talents of the show's hair and makeup team, tagging hairstylist Amber Renick and makeup artist Karen Dahl in this post.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives) kept the dressing room selfies coming.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Bryan Craig
Bryan Craig took his fans behind the camera on the set of his new project for Tubi, a romantic comedy called Spread, in which he plays the role of Leslie. The actor is poised to return to General Hospital soon for a brief reprisal of his former Port Charles persona, the late Morgan Corinthos.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Shemar Moore
Shemar Moore (ex-Malcom Winters, Young and Restless) assured his fans that he was back in business on the set of his CBS drama, S.W.A.T.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Devanny Pinn
Actress Devanny Pinn (r.) posted alongside her co-stars on the set of the upcoming streaming drama series THE BLVD, Chelsea Gilson, Adam Huss (Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital) and Jordi Vilsuso (ex-Rey Rosales, Young and Restless, et al).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Lauralee Bell
Lauralee Bell (Christine Blair, Young and Restless), who will soon be crossing her character over to sister sudser Bold and Beautiful, noted in her caption, "This weeks theme ... Promotions Promos & Pre-press."
