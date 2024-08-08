Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In August 8

This past week, a slew of stars from Bold and Beautiful, Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and videos they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? The exciting upcoming return of Alison Sweeney to the role of Sami Brady on DAYS, and a first look at Jonathan Jackson, who has reported back for duty as GH’s Lucky Spencer. Check out this gallery of stars including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn, GH) and Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Deidre Hall
Days of Our Lives's official social media shared this exciting evidence of Alison Sweeney's return to work as Sami Brady. Deidre Hall (Marlena), Sweeney's on-screen mother, also posted the photo, writing, "Welcome home!!!!"
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Michelle Stafford
Young and Restless's Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, r.) shared this fun pic with her Genoa City offspring in honor of Allison Lanier's (Summer) birthday. "Happy Birthday to this lil Badass!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," she wrote, adding the hashtag #ihavethebesttvdaughter. Also pictured: Michael Graziadei (Daniel).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jacqueline Grace Lopez
"Cuties!" is the very appropriate caption Jacqueline Graze Lopez (Blaze, General Hospital) provided for this photo of Giovanni Mazza (Gio) and Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn), snapped the day Kristina's plunge from Ava's room at the Metro Court was filmed.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital
General Hospital also unveiled a slew of behind-the-scenes gems from the pivotal taping, including this shot of the fictional victim, Kate Mansi (Kristina).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Romy Park
Romy Park (Poppy, Bold and Beautiful, far l.) posed alongside (from l.) Don Diamont (Bill), Crew Morrow (Will) and Lisa Yamada (Luna) as Morrow marked his debut on the show as Katie and Bill's son. "Welcome to the family @crewjmorrow," she wrote.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriegel
Dan Feuerriegel was delighted to be back filming at DAYS as it resumed production following a summer taping hiatus.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital
General Hospital came through with a backstage glimpse of Jonathan Jackson when he returned to the set to begin filming his comeback as Lucky Spencer. The actor's last appearance was all the way back in 2015. The caption on the show's official social media read, "We are so very lucky (see what we did there) to have @jonathanjacksonhq back in the building... and you won’t have to wait long to see what he has in store for Port Charles."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Mark Grossman
Teased Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Young and Restless), pictured with co-star (and her character's cheating partner) Mark Grossman (Adam), "I think we're in trouble...."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, Bold and Beautiful) was looking glamorous backstage at the show.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Alison Sweeney
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital
On its official social media, General Hospital celebrated the return of Bryan Craig as Morgan Corinthos, capturing this sweet shot of Craig with his on-screen pop, Maurice Benard (Sonny) and captioning it, "Name a better father-son duo. We’ll wait. 📸" Craig responded, "Big love for @mauraicebenard and @generalhospitalabc ❤️❤️❤️."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Alexander
Cherie Jimenez, Gabi on Days of Our Lives, checked in from her dressing room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Claire Egan
Melissa Claire Egan gave her stylish costume for the day's work at Young and Restless its moment in the spotlight in her instagram Stories.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Ordway
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Young and Restless) had the same idea as she got ready for her turn before the cameras.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson
Lastly, Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) checked in from his Days of Our Lives dressing room in his character's hip ensemble.
