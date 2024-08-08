Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In August 8

Days of Our Lives's official social media shared this exciting evidence of Alison Sweeney's return to work as Sami Brady. Deidre Hall (Marlena), Sweeney's on-screen mother, also posted the photo, writing, "Welcome home!!!!" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Deidre Hall

Young and Restless's Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, r.) shared this fun pic with her Genoa City offspring in honor of Allison Lanier's (Summer) birthday. "Happy Birthday to this lil Badass!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼," she wrote, adding the hashtag #ihavethebesttvdaughter. Also pictured: Michael Graziadei (Daniel). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Michelle Stafford

"Cuties!" is the very appropriate caption Jacqueline Graze Lopez (Blaze, General Hospital) provided for this photo of Giovanni Mazza (Gio) and Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn), snapped the day Kristina's plunge from Ava's room at the Metro Court was filmed. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Jacqueline Grace Lopez

General Hospital also unveiled a slew of behind-the-scenes gems from the pivotal taping, including this shot of the fictional victim, Kate Mansi (Kristina). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Romy Park (Poppy, Bold and Beautiful, far l.) posed alongside (from l.) Don Diamont (Bill), Crew Morrow (Will) and Lisa Yamada (Luna) as Morrow marked his debut on the show as Katie and Bill's son. "Welcome to the family @crewjmorrow," she wrote. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Romy Park

Dan Feuerriegel was delighted to be back filming at DAYS as it resumed production following a summer taping hiatus. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriegel

General Hospital came through with a backstage glimpse of Jonathan Jackson when he returned to the set to begin filming his comeback as Lucky Spencer. The actor's last appearance was all the way back in 2015. The caption on the show's official social media read, "We are so very lucky (see what we did there) to have @jonathanjacksonhq back in the building... and you won’t have to wait long to see what he has in store for Port Charles." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Teased Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Young and Restless), pictured with co-star (and her character's cheating partner) Mark Grossman (Adam), "I think we're in trouble...." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Mark Grossman

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, Bold and Beautiful) was looking glamorous backstage at the show. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Katherine Kelly Lang

On its official social media, General Hospital celebrated the return of Bryan Craig as Morgan Corinthos, capturing this sweet shot of Craig with his on-screen pop, Maurice Benard (Sonny) and captioning it, "Name a better father-son duo. We’ll wait. 📸" Craig responded, "Big love for @mauraicebenard and @generalhospitalabc ❤️❤️❤️." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Cherie Jimenez, Gabi on Days of Our Lives, checked in from her dressing room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Cherie Alexander

Melissa Claire Egan gave her stylish costume for the day's work at Young and Restless its moment in the spotlight in her instagram Stories. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Claire Egan

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Young and Restless) had the same idea as she got ready for her turn before the cameras. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Ordway