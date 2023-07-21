Promo banner Promo banner
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) showed off her look as BODY AND SOUL’s Lorna DeLorean.

Photo credit: Instagram

Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R) snapped a shot in her dressing room.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Executive Producer/Head Writer Brad Bell, Sophia Paras McKinlay (Kelly) and Tanner Novlan (Finn) filmed on location in Malibu, CA.

Photo credit: JPI

“Hello Reno! Excited to announce that my @ktvn_reno run starts TOMORROW, Thursday, July 6. I’ll be co anchoring 2 NEWS THIS MORNING every week, Monday to Friday from 430am to 7am PST,” reported Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS), of his new gig.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Miss playing make-believe in the woods,” noted Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS et al).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Wenny or Trendy?” wondered DAYS’s Victoria Grace (Wendy), with Carson Boatman (Johnny, l.) and Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Photo credit: Instagram

“Brothers getting in a little pool time,” tweeted GH’s Executive Producer Frank Valentini of this shot of Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) holding little Jay or Joey Clay, one of the babies who plays Ace.

Photo credit: Instagram

