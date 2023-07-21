Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) showed off her look as BODY AND SOUL’s Lorna DeLorean. Photo credit: Instagram

Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R) snapped a shot in her dressing room. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Executive Producer/Head Writer Brad Bell, Sophia Paras McKinlay (Kelly) and Tanner Novlan (Finn) filmed on location in Malibu, CA. Photo credit: JPI

“Hello Reno! Excited to announce that my @ktvn_reno run starts TOMORROW, Thursday, July 6. I’ll be co anchoring 2 NEWS THIS MORNING every week, Monday to Friday from 430am to 7am PST,” reported Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS), of his new gig. Photo credit: Instagram

“Miss playing make-believe in the woods,” noted Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS et al). Photo credit: Instagram

“Wenny or Trendy?” wondered DAYS’s Victoria Grace (Wendy), with Carson Boatman (Johnny, l.) and Tripp (Lucas Adams). Photo credit: Instagram