The fans behind @Sprina_Nation sent beautiful flowers to GH’s Lynn Herring (Lucy, l), Laura Wright (Carly, c.) and Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie). Photo credit: Instagram

Risa Dorken (Amy, GH) hit the recording booth to lay down some tracks. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Victoria Grace (Wendy) flashed a peace sign in her dressing room. Photo credit: Instagram

“Blessed to work @melodythomassco [Nikki] she’s beautiful, kind, talented and the Queen of @youngandrestlesscbs!!” enthused James Hyde (Jeremy). Photo credit: Instagram

“…heading into week 3 of directing a tv movie here in the South,” reported Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B). “I remember wanting to do this decades ago, but it seemed out of reach to add directing into the mix. Don’t quit your day dream, friends!” Photo credit: Instagram

Vanessa Ray (ex-Teri, AS THE WORLD TURNS, c.) reposted a shot from the set of BLUE BLOODS, where series star Tom Selleck (ex-Jed, Y&R, bottom r.) was reunited with MAGNUM P.I. co-star, Larry Manetti (bottom row, c.). Photo credit: Instagram

Photo credit: Instagram