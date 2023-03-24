The fans behind @Sprina_Nation sent beautiful flowers to GH’s Lynn Herring (Lucy, l), Laura Wright (Carly, c.) and Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie).
Risa Dorken (Amy, GH) hit the recording booth to lay down some tracks.
DAYS’s Victoria Grace (Wendy) flashed a peace sign in her dressing room.
“Blessed to work @melodythomassco [Nikki] she’s beautiful, kind, talented and the Queen of @youngandrestlesscbs!!” enthused James Hyde (Jeremy).
“…heading into week 3 of directing a tv movie here in the South,” reported Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B). “I remember wanting to do this decades ago, but it seemed out of reach to add directing into the mix. Don’t quit your day dream, friends!”
Vanessa Ray (ex-Teri, AS THE WORLD TURNS, c.) reposted a shot from the set of BLUE BLOODS, where series star Tom Selleck (ex-Jed, Y&R, bottom r.) was reunited with MAGNUM P.I. co-star, Larry Manetti (bottom row, c.).