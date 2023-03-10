“Feeling blessed,” posted Y&R’s James Hyde (Jeremy) during a break at work. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, c.) snapped a shot in the makeup room with (from l.) Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Bell. Photo credit: Instagram

“Amazing time filming the #YR50 shows with the fabulous @lauralee_bell [Christine, r.] & @triciacast [Nina],” enthused Michael Damian (Danny). Photo credit: Instagram

Obba Babatundé (ex-Julius, B&B) posed on the set of S.W.A.T. with Rochelle Aytes. Photo credit: Instagram

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) showed off her look for the 50th anniversary celebration on screen. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Réal Andrews (Taggert, r.) took a pic with Donnell Turner (Curtis) and Tabyana Ali (Trina). Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) struck a similar pose. Photo credit: Twitter

Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) got hair and makeup ready on the set of Netflix’s WE HAVE A GHOST. Photo credit: Instagram