“I am so grateful to have such incredibly supportive friends!!” trilled Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS, second from l.), with WEDDING VEIL co-stars Autumn Reeser (ex-Taylor, THE O.C., l.), Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Paolo Bernardini. “We were filming late together on a night which happened to be the premiere of #amagicalchristmasvillage. So while we were filming #thewedding veil everyone cozied up to watch and enjoy the movie during our breaks in between takes.”

Photo credit: Instagram