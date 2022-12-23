GH

GH’s Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) and Tabyana Ali (Trina) smiled for the camera.

“Amazing time with filming @youngandrestlesscbs thanks to these two fabulous friends/stars @traceybregman1 [Lauren, r.] and @bethmaitlanddqb [Traci],” reported Michael Damian (Danny).

“No place like home,” shared Y&R’s former Makeup Artist Patti Denney, with Christel Khalil (Lily, l.), Michael Graziadei (Daniel) and Kate Linder (Esther). “great afternoon visit.”

“Eyes on your own paper,” teased Matt Cohen (Griffin, GH), who is filming a new project.

“Meet Dr. Petra Dupre!” enthused Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R). “Catch me on ChicagoMed this week!”

“Look who gets to work together today,” smiled Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), with real-life beau Rib Hillis (ex-Jake, PORT CHARLES).

“Crack cameraman, Mark Warshaw and @1steveburton [Harris, c.]. Good times. #days,” praised Stephen Nichols (Steve).

Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) posed at the set.

“I am so grateful to have such incredibly supportive friends!!” trilled Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS, second from l.), with WEDDING VEIL co-stars Autumn Reeser (ex-Taylor, THE O.C., l.), Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) and Paolo Bernardini. “We were filming late together on a night which happened to be the premiere of #amagicalchristmasvillage. So while we were filming #thewedding veil everyone cozied up to watch and enjoy the movie during our breaks in between takes.”

