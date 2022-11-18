Y&R’s (clockwise from l.) Susan Walters (Diane), Allison Lanier (Summer), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Beth Maitland (Traci), Peter Bergman (Jack), Kelsey Wang (Allie), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Michael Mealor (Kyle) and Kellen Enriquez (Harrison) gathered together to celebrate the Abbott Thanksgiving. Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN to promote her new Netflix series, BLOCKBUSTER. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS, l.) appeared on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW to promote her latest Hallmark flick, A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS VILLAGE. Photo credit: Instagram

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, GH) posed with Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve, DAYS et al) on the set of the film Common As Red Hair. “It sure was a pleasure to be on set again with the kind, generous, and talented @wallykurth,” she posted. Photo credit: Twitter