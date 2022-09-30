“Great American Christmas is coming!!!” trilled GH’s Cameron Mathison (Drew), of a promotional photo shoot that included Lori Loughlin (ex-Jody, EDGE OF NIGHT, second from l.) and Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS, far r.). Photo credit: Instagram

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) posed with co-star Steven Bauer on the set of her new film, NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE, which will be released on Pure Flix streaming (pureflix.com) on October 6. Photo credit: Instagram

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) posed with hubby Ed Scott, B&B’s supervising producer, while filming across the hall for her recent crossover. Photo credit: JPI

“Big Thank You to my friend @mariolopez [ex-Christian, B&B] for having [daughter] Kaya and I share our true crime story,” posted Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) on the heels of their stalker being sentenced. Photo credit: Instagram

Laura Wright (Carly, l.) posed with Linda Purl (Peyton) on the GH set. Photo credit: ABC

“I’ll study my lines pretty much anywhere,” reported Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea). Photo credit: Instagram

Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) showed off her ultra-glam look for season 2 of the Apple+ series ACAPULCO. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell and Director/Producer Cindy Popp took a pause from the action on location in Aspen to smile for the camera. Photo credit: Instagram