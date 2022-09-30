“Great American Christmas is coming!!!” trilled GH’s Cameron Mathison (Drew), of a promotional photo shoot that included Lori Loughlin (ex-Jody, EDGE OF NIGHT, second from l.) and Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS, far r.).
Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe, DAYS) posed with co-star Steven Bauer on the set of her new film, NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE, which will be released on Pure Flix streaming (pureflix.com) on October 6.
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) posed with hubby Ed Scott, B&B’s supervising producer, while filming across the hall for her recent crossover.
“Big Thank You to my friend @mariolopez [ex-Christian, B&B] for having [daughter] Kaya and I share our true crime story,” posted Eva LaRue (ex-Maria, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) on the heels of their stalker being sentenced.
Laura Wright (Carly, l.) posed with Linda Purl (Peyton) on the GH set.
“I’ll study my lines pretty much anywhere,” reported Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea).
Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) showed off her ultra-glam look for season 2 of the Apple+ series ACAPULCO.
B&B’s Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell and Director/Producer Cindy Popp took a pause from the action on location in Aspen to smile for the camera.
B&B’s Diamond White (Paris, with Delon de Metz, Zende) kept the peace on set.