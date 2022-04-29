Flynn

PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes

Flynn



Behind The Scenes
Elizabeth Gillies (Fallon) shared this pic with DYNASTY co-stars (from l.) Adam Huber (Liam), Rafael de la Fuente (Sam) and Sam Adegoke (Jeff).

GH’s Avery Pohl (Esme) and Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) struck their best prom pose.

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) snapped a photo in her dressing room.

B&B alum Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, r.) posed with GREY’S ANATOMY co-stars Kelly McCreary and Anthony Hill.

“How are those Deception shares doing?” is how the official GH Twitter account captioned this shot of Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys).

Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) posted a snap from the set of her Apple TV+ show, ACAPULCO.

“Love working with my ‘Grandma’ ~ the sweetest #geniefrancis [Laura],” enthused GH’s Enzo De Angelis (Aiden).

“It’s a rare ‘working Monday’ on set,” reported Y&R’s Reylynn Caster (Faith), of the soap, which is usually dark on the first day of the week.

Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev, GH) was thrilled to share that he’s a part of the cast of season 7 of FEAR THE WALKING DEAD.

