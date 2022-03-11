“Any day at @youngandrestlesscbs is always a good day. #actorslife #grateful,” enthused Beth Maitland (Traci). Photo credit: Instagram

Kelsey Wang (Allie) shared a snap from her dressing room at Y&R. Photo credit: Instagram

“@GoodSamCBS set w/brilliant actress @SkyeMarshall as Lex Trulie #cbsprimetime #medicaldramaseries #familydrama,” reported Y&R alum Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla). Photo credit: Instagram

Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) took a last walk out of GH. Photo credit: Instagram

“Last day for me on this shoot,” teased Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) on the set of a new project. “Going to miss these people. Now if they’d just let me keep this suit…” Photo credit: Twitter

Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) welcomed the return of STATION 19/GREY’S ANATOMY with co-star Chandra Wilson (ex-Sydney, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

“Old manny > new manny #ThisIsUs,” posted series star Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al) with Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Cassandra James (Terry) and Chris Van Etten (Chet) toasted on set. Photo credit: Twitter