“Any day at @youngandrestlesscbs is always a good day. #actorslife #grateful,” enthused Beth Maitland (Traci).
Kelsey Wang (Allie) shared a snap from her dressing room at Y&R.
“@GoodSamCBS set w/brilliant actress @SkyeMarshall as Lex Trulie #cbsprimetime #medicaldramaseries #familydrama,” reported Y&R alum Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla).
Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) took a last walk out of GH.
“Last day for me on this shoot,” teased Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH) on the set of a new project. “Going to miss these people. Now if they’d just let me keep this suit…”
Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) welcomed the return of STATION 19/GREY’S ANATOMY with co-star Chandra Wilson (ex-Sydney, GH).
“Old manny > new manny #ThisIsUs,” posted series star Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al) with Mike Manning (ex-Charlie, DAYS).
GH’s Cassandra James (Terry) and Chris Van Etten (Chet) toasted on set.
Donnell Turner (Curtis) and Brook Kerr (Portia) smiled of the camera at GH.