Real life duo — and Y&R alums — Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) and Justin Hartley (ex-Adam et al) made a special appearance on THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT.
“On the GH set with my TV Dad @wallykurth [Ned]! How cool is that?” posted Easton Rocket Sweda (Leo).
Y&R’s Robert Newman (Ashland) made his point with new co-star Amelia Heinle (Victoria).
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) took a break while filming THE ROOKIE. “Tough day fighting crime on @therookieabc,” he mused.
Parry Shen (Brad, GH) honed his voiceover skills for the audio book, Slappy In Dreamland (Goosebumps SlappyWorld), out March 1.