Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) posed with his ALL AMERICAN love interest, Karimah Westbrook (Grace). Photo credit: Instagram

“Grateful to be starting my Monday off in the V/O booth working on a new animated show,” enthused Kimberly J. Brown (ex-“Chloe”, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s (from l.) Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Martha Madison (Belle) captured a moment at the Brady pub. “I loved watching the @nbcdays air show today remembering how much we enjoyed filming these scenes,” shared Sweeney. Photo credit: Instagram

“Would someone like to come teach @Arielle Kebbel how to park?” joked ALL MY CHILDREN alum Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh). Photo credit: Twitter

“ALRIGHT!!! SOMEBODY!!? GET THE NET!!!” cracked Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, front), with Sean Carrigan (Stitch) and Melissa Ordway (Abby). Photo credit: Instagram

“Back in studio with a #dressing roomselfie -#staytuned -as Kate strikes a new path on her ever eventful journey,” teased DAYS’s Lauren Koslow (Kate). Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s (from l.) Rebecca Herbst (Liz), Jophielle Love (Violet) and Michael Easton (Finn) were all smiles at the set. Photo credit: Instagram

“Just a perfect moment!” declared Finola Hughes (Anna, GH, l.). “Hanging with my lovely and generous friend @kellyripa [ex-Hayley, AMC] getting to meet @ryan seacrest and having my first born @dylan young79 there for @livekellyandryan.” Photo credit: Instagram