Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS) posed with his ALL AMERICAN love interest, Karimah Westbrook (Grace).
“Grateful to be starting my Monday off in the V/O booth working on a new animated show,” enthused Kimberly J. Brown (ex-“Chloe”, GH).
DAYS’s (from l.) Arianne Zucker (Nicole), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), Alison Sweeney (Sami) and Martha Madison (Belle) captured a moment at the Brady pub. “I loved watching the @nbcdays air show today remembering how much we enjoyed filming these scenes,” shared Sweeney.
“Would someone like to come teach @Arielle Kebbel how to park?” joked ALL MY CHILDREN alum Colin Egglesfield (ex-Josh).
“ALRIGHT!!! SOMEBODY!!? GET THE NET!!!” cracked Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, front), with Sean Carrigan (Stitch) and Melissa Ordway (Abby).
“Back in studio with a #dressing roomselfie -#staytuned -as Kate strikes a new path on her ever eventful journey,” teased DAYS’s Lauren Koslow (Kate).
GH’s (from l.) Rebecca Herbst (Liz), Jophielle Love (Violet) and Michael Easton (Finn) were all smiles at the set.
“Just a perfect moment!” declared Finola Hughes (Anna, GH, l.). “Hanging with my lovely and generous friend @kellyripa [ex-Hayley, AMC] getting to meet @ryan seacrest and having my first born @dylan young79 there for @livekellyandryan.”
DAYS’s Jackée Harry (Paulina, r.) welcomed Marla Gibbs aboard as her on-screen mom, Olivia.