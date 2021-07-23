Social snaps of stars on set
McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS) posed in front of signage for her eponymous makeup line.
“Playing Sami is so much fun,” mused DAYS’s Alison Sweeney (Sami), with (from l.) Galen Gering (Rafe), Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) and Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas).
p.s: fake blood is sticky!” shared GH’s Sydney Mikayla (Trina).
DAYS’s Jackée Harry (Paulina, l.) planted a kiss on Salem daughter Raven Bowens (Chanel).
B&B’s Scott Clifton (Liam, l.) had fun with PRICE IS RIGHT model Devin Goda when the latter appeared as a security guard.
Steve Burton (Jason, GH) snapped a shirtless shot in his dressing room.
“Here we goooooooo!!! See you soon Port Charles,” teased Cameron Mathison, who began filming at GH.
B&B’s (from l.) Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Annika Noelle (Hope) and Dan Martin (Baker) enjoyed filming outdoors.
