Behind The Scenes

Credit: Instagram

Behind The Scenes
God. Anyone. I don’t think Detective Stabler listened to my sermon. Some extra help is needed!” quipped Michael O’Leary (ex-Rick, GUIDING LIGHT), who is on LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME.

Photo credit: Twitter

B&B’s Katrina Bowden (Flo) and Darin Brooks (Wyatt) did a photo shoot in the parking lot at Television City.

Photo credit: JPI

“In the booth finishing up an epic new project,” teased Judah Mackey (Connor, Y&R).

Photo credit: Instagram

“FANNING OUT OVER THIS BIT OF AWESOME!!! @telma_hopkins [Denise] WELCOME!!!” enthused Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael).

Photo credit: Instagram

“THIS Guy...” is all Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) had to say to caption this pic with Eric Braeden (Victor).

Photo credit: Instagram

“I love what I do, and 20 years in I remain humbled & grateful to still be doing it,” noted Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS et al).

Photo credit: Instagram

