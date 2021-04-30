BTS

PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes

BTS

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 6
Behind The Scenes
1 of 6
Close gallery
Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) showed off his flashy duds on the set of THE ROOKIE. 

Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy to be Kevin’ing today. #YR,” reported Greg Rikaart. 

Photo credit: Instagram

Vanessa Ray (ex-Teri, AS THE WORLD TURNS, c.) posed with her BLUE BLOODS co-stars, Steve Schirripa and Bridget Moynahan, quipping, “Note: they are both in flats.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“On the set of my favorite daytime soap!” enthused Ptosha Storey. “@youngandrestlesscbs . NAYA Benedict continues to evolve. What a journey.......”

Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) enjoyed a coffee break in his DAYS dressing room. 

Photo credit: Instagram

“Really digging this character. #setvibes,” enthused Jacob Young (ex-Rick, B&B et al) of his newest project. 

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments