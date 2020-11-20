Behind The Scenes

“Just a little love from Gabi and Jake or Camila and Brandon,” offered Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS), with Brandon Barash (Jake). Photo credit: Instagram

“Getting some new fashion over here on B&B... Are you guys loving it as much as we are?” wondered Darin Brooks (Wyatt). Photo credit: Instagram

Parry Shen (Brad, GH) reported, “I censored my toplessness so it’d be safe to view at work. You’re welcome. #FirstDayBack” Photo credit: Instagram

Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS, l.) shared this shot with (from l.) Wally Kurth (Justin), Lauren Koslow (Kate) and Josh Taylor (Roman), taken when they filmed their Q&A panel for the Day of Days. Photo credit: Twitter

Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn, GH) posted this sweet photo with (from l.) Executive Producer Frank Valentini, Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) and Kurth (Ned) on her last day of work, noting that she “still had tears in my eyes from Wally + I’s last scene as father + daughter.” Photo credit: Twitter

Lesley-Anne Down (ex-Jackie, B&B et al) enthused, “Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS;ex-Owen, B&B) with me in Gates of Darkness streaming on Amazon prime....he is great....a different performance and brave.” Photo credit: Twitter

William deVry posted this shot of his packed-up truck as he wrapped his run as GH’s Julian. Photo credit: Twitter

“Guess who?” teased DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony), with Deidre Hall (Marlena). “Actors playing alternate parts in Salem. Funny witty lethal disturbing a wonderful way of life. Playing it not living it.” Photo credit: Instagram

Terri Conn (ex-Katie, AS THE WORLD TURNS et al) spread a positive message on the QVC set. Photo credit: Instagram