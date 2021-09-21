B&B's Most Outrageous Deaths

THE DECEASED: Lance WHAT A WAY TO GO: In 2002, Sheila plotted to break up Rick and Amber so her daughter, Erica, could step in and become a Forrester. Sheila enlisted her neighbor, Lance, to get Amber drunk and pretend he seduced her. When Amber woke up in his bed, she was mortified. Lance then demanded $100,000 from Sheila in exchange for staying mum to Amber about her machinations. Unable to come up with the money and fearing she’d go to prison and lose her daughter, Sheila took her revenge. “You think you can blackmail me?” Sheila huffed to herself. “You have no idea who you’re dealing with.” Sheila knew Lance was allergic to bees, so she funneled a swarm of the buzzers into his apartment while he slept. A horrified Lance awakened covered in bees and as a result of dozens of stings, he began to asphyxiate. With the door blocked, Lance saw Sheila in the window and begged for help. Sheila spat that Lance had no one to blame but himself as she coolly watched him collapse and die. Photo credit: JPI

THE DECEASED: Macy Alexander Sharpe WHAT A WAY TO GO: Macy landed a singing gig at Ozzz, a hot new club owned by Oscar Marone, in 2003. Mobsters hit up Oscar for protection money and when he refused to play ball, the crooks rigged a chandelier to fall on Macy during her performance. As Macy serenaded a packed house full of family and friends with a rousing rendition of “The Greatest Love Of All”, Oscar spied one of the criminals in the rafters. He rushed to save Macy but he was too late: The chandelier became unhinged and fell on Macy, who was rushed to the hospital and lapsed into a coma. With no signs of a possible recovery, her mother, Sally, removed Macy from life support. Photo credit: JPI

THE DECEASED: Andy Johnson WHAT A WAY TO GO: To keep Brooke away from Ridge for the umpteenth time, Stephanie enlisted Andy Johnson to sweep her nemesis off her feet in 2007. Brooke met with Andy, but said she was not interested and rebuffed his advances. Andy refused to take no for an answer, followed Brooke home and raped her. While she initially kept quiet, Brooke eventually broke down and told Ridge what happened, and he was determined to seek revenge. Ridge tracked Andy to the roof of a restaurant, where the men came to blows. During their struggle, Andy grabbed a nearby antenna to use as a weapon against Ridge. During the fracas, Andy wielded the antenna in the wrong direction, struck an electrical transformer, and was electrocuted before Ridge’s shocked eyes. Afterward, Andy’s death was ruled accidental by the authorities. Photo credit: JPI