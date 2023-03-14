In 1987, star-crossed lovers Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) met.
In 1999, Kimberly (Ashley Tesoro, l.) learned she and Macy (Bobbie Eakes) were sisters.
Eric (John McCook) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) wed again in 2003.
In 2007, Nick (Jack Wagner) and Taylor (then-Hunter Tylo) got engaged.
Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Owen (Brandon Beemer) trysted in 2010 — resulting in a son, Logan.
In 2015, Nicole’s (Reign Edwards, l.) arrival prompted the reveal that her big sister Maya (Karla Mosley) was transgender.
Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wed in Australia in 2017, with family and friends present.
Taylor shot Bill (Don Diamont) in the back in 2018.