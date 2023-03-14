In 1987, star-crossed lovers Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (then-Ronn Moss) met. Photo credit: CBS

In 1999, Kimberly (Ashley Tesoro, l.) learned she and Macy (Bobbie Eakes) were sisters. Photo credit: JPI

Eric (John McCook) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) wed again in 2003. Photo credit: JPI

In 2007, Nick (Jack Wagner) and Taylor (then-Hunter Tylo) got engaged. Photo credit: JPI

Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Owen (Brandon Beemer) trysted in 2010 — resulting in a son, Logan. Photo credit: JPI

In 2015, Nicole’s (Reign Edwards, l.) arrival prompted the reveal that her big sister Maya (Karla Mosley) was transgender. Photo credit: JPI

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wed in Australia in 2017, with family and friends present. Photo credit: CBS