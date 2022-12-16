B&B

B&B Faves Gather For A Holiday Party

B&B Faves Gather For A Holiday Party
On-screen rivals Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, l.) and Krista Allen (Taylor) hugged it out.

Don Diamont (Bill) and wife Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy) were all smiles.

Heather Tom (Katie), Tanner Novlan (Finn, c.) and Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) caught up.

Sean Kanan (Deacon, l.), wife Michele and Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell enjoyed the festivities.

Ted King (Jack) and Naomi Matsuda (Li) made the scene.

Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas, f.), Supervising Producer Casey Kasprzyk and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) made good use of the props.

Diamond White (Paris) and Delon de Metz (Zende) were in attendance.

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila) was happy to see Dan Martin (Deputy Chief Baker).

(From l.) Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R), Annika Noelle (Hope) and Ashley Jones (Bridget) got close.

Scott Clifton (Liam) was on hand.

Jennifer Gareis (Donna) wore a festive frock.

Dick Christie (Charlie), Karissa Lee Staples and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) squeezed together for this shot.

