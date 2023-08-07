B&B

PHOTOS

B&B Fan Club Luncheon

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) showed off her baby bump.

Heather Tom (Katie) and Don Diamont (Bill) were arm-in-arm.

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) was all smiles.

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) cozied up to on-screen beau Thorsten Kaye (Ridge).

Tanner Novlan (Finn) looked summery in his colorful shirt.

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, l.) and Naomi Matsuda (Li) showed their pearly whites.

Scott Clifton (Liam) made the scene.

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) greeted a fan.

Alley Mills (Pam) and Ted King (Jack) posed backstage.

