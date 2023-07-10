In 2000, Macy fell off the wagon when Thorne asked for a divorce so he could be with Brooke. The spouses spent a bittersweet night together at the Big Bear cabin, but after Thorne left, Brooke showed up to get Macy to sign the divorce papers. Macy was outraged and tore off in Brooke’s car, which Brooke also hopped into. Macy lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tanker that was labeled flammable, rendering both passengers unconscious. When Macy came to, she tried unsuccessfully to free herself and tended to a bleeding Brooke. Thorne arrived at the accident scene and tried frantically to evacuate both of the women, but Macy’s legs were pinned under the steering wheel. With Macy’s blessing, he carried Brooke to safety and promised Macy that he’d be back for her. Meanwhile, Macy’s half sister, Kimberly, who had hoped to intercept Brooke, came upon the site in her own car and pulled over, still unaware that Macy was involved. Inside Brooke’s car, Macy spotted a trickle of liquid leaking from the truck and, with horror, realized it was gasoline. The dashboard began to spark and Macy desperately tried to extract herself from the vehicle. Thorne smelled the gas and told Kimberly that Macy was stuck inside the car. He began making his way back to Macy, but suddenly, he was thrown back by a loud explosion, accompanied by a giant fireball. He and Kimberly froze in shock as both the truck and Brooke’s car were engulfed in flames, seemingly killing Macy. However, in 2002, Macy miraculously turned up alive in Portofino, Italy. She and Thorne reunited briefly, but she was killed (for real) the following year. Photo credit: JPI

In 2011, pregnant Amber convinced Liam, son of mega-wealthy Bill, that they’d slept together and that he was the father of her unborn child (none of which was true). One fateful night, Liam showed up at Amber’s trailer and accused her of getting pregnant in hopes of a big payday. He noticed that she was shivering and she explained that the heat wasn’t working; the pilot light on the propane tank outside had gone out. Amber exited and struck a match near the tank, hoping to reignite it. Flames suddenly shot up, bursting through the windows of the trailer. As a fire alarm went off, Amber frantically screamed Liam’s name. The trailer exploded and Amber dialed 911 on her cell phone, then dragged Liam outside and tried to remember how to perform CPR. Liam was rushed to the hospital, where a seething Bill accused Amber of trying to kill his son. Liam was in a coma as a result of the internal injuries he sustained in the blast, but eventually recovered — and as for Amber, she gave birth to baby Rosie, who proved to be Marcus’s biological daughter. Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, Bill and Liam battled over the fate of the Spectra building; Bill wanted the land to construct a skyscraper, while Liam stuck up for Sally maintaining her family’s legacy. Liam refused to let his father demolish the structure and staged a sit-in with the Spectra gang. With a demolition crew waiting, Bill upped the ante by shutting off the power, then having the crew demolish an on-site structure to scare them out of the building. It worked, and Justin informed Bill that everyone had exited. However, Liam had a change of heart and ran back inside. Sally followed. Justin texted Bill to abort, but Bill flipped the demo switch before seeing the message. The Spectra gang watched in horror as the building imploded and disappeared into a massive dust cloud. Liam and Sally did survive, but were crushed under debris. Certain they were going to die, Sally and Liam kissed. Bill and Steffy then raced into the rubble and rescued them. Aside from smoke and dust inhalation, the duo emerged unscathed — but Bill’s ruthless recklessness cost him his marriage to Brooke. Photo credit: JPI