The cast of B&B celebrated the 36th anniversary of the show at La Piazza at The Grove in Los Angeles.
The Logan sisters were well represented by (from l.) Jennifer Gareis (Donna), Heather Tom (Katie) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke).
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
John McCook (Eric) and his wife, Laurette Spang, made the scene.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Annika Noelle (Hope), Scott Clifton (Liam) and Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) celebrated the occasion.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Darin Brooks (Wyatt, l.) and on-screen dad Don Diamont (Bill) caught up at the event.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Kimberlin Brown’s (Sheila) felt the chill.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Ted King (Jack, l.), Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Naomi Matsuda (Li) were arm-in-arm.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Dick Christie (Charlie) and Alley Mills (Pam) made the rounds.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Hollis W. Chambers (Hollis) and Executive Producer/Head Writer Brad Bell suited up for the event.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Newcomer Joshua Hoffman (Ridge Jr.) and on-screen mom Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) hung out together.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) brought along girlfriend Brytnee Ratledge.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
Cassandra Creech (Grace) was all smiles.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
The cast gathered together for this group shot.
Photo credit: Sean Smith/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.
