B&B ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

In 1990, Felicia (then-Colleen Dion) expressed her rebellious side via … color-blocking.
Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection
When it came time to give birth to Bridget in 1992, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, with Ridge, then-Ronn Moss) thoughtfully matched her outfit to the accent pillows.
In 1993, Stephanie (Susan Flannery), Thorne (Jeff Trachta), Eric (John McCook), Brooke and Ridge were the height of corporate chic.
Ridge made sure to pack his braided belt when he went to Barbados with Lauren (Tracy E. Bregman) in 1996.
In 1997, Rick (Steven Hartman) was a denim-clad menace to society.
In 1998, Taylor (Hunter Tylo, with Paul Satterfield as Pierce) squeezed her eyes shut to block out her outfit choice.
In 1998, Usher’s Raymond and Adrienne Frantz’s Amber would have fit right in on DAWSON’S CREEK.