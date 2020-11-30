B&B ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

In 1990, Felicia (then-Colleen Dion) expressed her rebellious side via … color-blocking. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

When it came time to give birth to Bridget in 1992, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang, with Ridge, then-Ronn Moss) thoughtfully matched her outfit to the accent pillows. Photo credit: CBS

In 1993, Stephanie (Susan Flannery), Thorne (Jeff Trachta), Eric (John McCook), Brooke and Ridge were the height of corporate chic. Photo credit: CBS

Ridge made sure to pack his braided belt when he went to Barbados with Lauren (Tracy E. Bregman) in 1996. Photo credit: CBS

In 1997, Rick (Steven Hartman) was a denim-clad menace to society. Photo credit: JPI

In 1998, Taylor (Hunter Tylo, with Paul Satterfield as Pierce) squeezed her eyes shut to block out her outfit choice. Photo credit: JPI