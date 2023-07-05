Please refresh my memory on why J.T. and Victoria divorced on Y&R and why he got full custody of their son, Reed. Thank you for your help. M.M., via email After J.T. and Victoria married in 2008, Victor appointed his new son-in-law as the head of Newman Security, but J.T. soon realized that it meant looking the other way when it came to his boss’s activities. Victor was furious when his efforts to remove Colleen Carlton from the Newman board were thwarted by J.T., who quit Newman, and Victoria’s one-night stand with Deacon nearly torpedoed their marriage. J.T. accepted a job with Tucker McCall but continually butted heads with his wife over her unfailing loyalty to Victor. Mr. and Mrs. Hellstrom ended their marriage in 2010 but he won custody after she was proven to be more devoted to her job than to motherhood. J.T. married Mackenzie, who accepted a job at a nonprofit in Washington, D.C. Victoria tried to stop him from taking Reed with them but Michael confirmed that she had no legal recourse. However, Reed returned to Genoa City at 15 because he didn’t want to move to Poland with his dad’s family. Photo credit: JPI

I saw a photo on Facebook of the DALLAS cast taken at the soap’s 250th episode and I think I recognized Andrew Stevens. Who did he play on the show? Beatrice C., via email Yes, that was indeed Stevens. From 1987-89, the actor played Casey Denault, a con artist who dated Lucy and attempted to fleece both her and April out of millions. That is, until the ladies caught on to his scheme and together, they sent him packing. Photo credit: Lorimar

On B&B, when Ridge married Caroline on the beach, it was just the two of them and there was no officiant. How was that legal? Mary K., via email For the 2015 union, it was later explained that they did file the proper paperwork and obtained a marriage license. They divorced the following year. Photo credit: JPI

I’m excited that Walt Willey is coming to GH as Jack! Just loved him on ALL MY CHILDREN. Please remind me, when the show went off the air, were he and Erica together or split up? M.F., via email Jack and Erica (who had been married once before) were engaged in the lead-up to AMC’s finale in 2011, but Jack broke things off when it became clear to him that Erica was not prioritizing their relationship. On the last episode, she pleaded with him to take her back, but Jack refused and walked away from her. Photo credit: ABC