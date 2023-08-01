Ask Us - We've Got The Answers!

I absolutely loved Paul and Meg together on AS THE WORLD TURNS, and the photo of their wedding in “This Week In Soap History” really brought back memories! You say they got married on July 9, 2008. When did they get divorced? M.R., via email The duo divorced in February 2009. Photo credit: JPI

On Y&R, does Jill still have a stake in the Chancellor mansion? Or did she sell it to one of her family members? D.P., via email In Katherine’s will, she bequeathed half of the mansion to Jill (the rest is divvied up among Brock, Mackenzie, Chance and Nina) with the caveat that she could never sell the place. Photo credit: JPI

I was watching a rerun of WILL TRENT and I swear I saw Violet from GH in a space suit. Was I imagining things? P.D., via email Your eyes did not deceive you! Jophielle Love, who plays Violet, guest-starred as Cooper on the police procedural. Her episode originally aired in January of this year. Photo credit: ABC

Is it true that B&B’s Kimberlin Brown [Sheila] was in the Madonna movie Who’s That Girl? If so, who did she play? Randy J., via email Brown played the role of Rachel, the friend of snooty bride-to-be Wendy Worthington (Haviland Morris; ex-Claire, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) in the 1987 screwball comedy. Photo credit: JPI

My cousin said that Y&R’s Nikki has some kind of disease but forgets the name. Can you help with this? F.C., via email In 2013, Nikki was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and, save for a few flare-ups, her condition has remained in remission. Photo credit: JPI

Since Ridge is actually Massimo’s son on B&B, who are Eric’s actual grandchildren by blood? Curious in Wisconsin Thorne’s only child, Aly, is deceased. Kristen’s son, Zende, was adopted. This means Eric’s only living biological grandchildren are Felicia’s son, Dominick; Rick’s daughter, Lizzie; and Bridget’s son, Owen. Photo credit: JPI