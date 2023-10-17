Ask Us - We've Got The Answers!

On Y&R, who was Dina’s last husband and didn’t he try to kill her? K.G., via email Yes. Dastardly Graham Bloodworth had persuaded Dina, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s, to marry him, then planned to poison her after she bequeathed the bulk of her very large estate to him in her new will. Dina put up a valiant fight and he ended up getting stabbed with the syringe. Graham fell into an irreversible coma and Dina happily gave her consent for him to be removed from life support; he later passed away. Photo credit: JPI

Did I see Anne from DAYS on the new season of THE MORNING SHOW? I am pretty sure it was her. I miss her on the show. Thank you. Liz R., via email A Good eye! Yes, that was Meredith Scott Lynn (ex-Anne) playing Linda on the episode titled “White Noise”. She also appeared in the season 2 episode “Confirmations”. Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

I think I may have missed an episode or two of GH somewhere along the line. Could you catch me up on just what The Deceptor is? A.G., Syracuse, NY It would be our pleasure to! The Deceptor is a portable anti-aging beauty device in a wand design that uses UV light to promote a younger appearance that Deception introduced to the market earlier this year and promoted on the fictional shopping network Home & Heart. Martin grew anxious whenever Lucy credited him with helping her come up with the idea, and now we know why — because his ex-wife, Blair, had conceived of a similar product and could make a viable claim of intellectual property theft. Photo credit: ABC

I love Y&R’s Victoria and Billy as a couple and always hope that they will get back together. My sister said that Billy is much younger that Victoria. Is that true? L.D., via email Victoria was born in 1982, and Billy in 1993; however, thanks to the magic of soap writing, they’re basically the same age now. Photo credit: JPI

Can you please explain how Sheila is Finn’s mom on B&B? I am confused. Thank you. F.R., via email Sheila had a fling with married Jack Finnegan years ago and conceived Finn. Jack then adopted the boy with his unwitting wife, Li. The truth that Jack is Finn’s bio dad came out in 2021. Li and Jack split up. Photo credit: JPI

On GH, aren’t Jake and Charlotte biologically related? E.V., via email They share no biological ties. Jake’s birth parents are Elizabeth Webber and Jason Morgan, while Charlotte’s are Lulu Spencer and Valentin Cassadine. Lulu’s brother, Lucky, is the biological father of Aiden, Liz’s youngest son, so Jake’s half brother is Charlotte’s cousin. Photo credit: Instagram