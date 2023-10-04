When did Doug and Julie on DAYS get married in real life? Thank you! Pearl G., via email The duo tied the knot on October 14, 1974. In a 2018 interview in Digest, Bill Hayes (Doug) shared, “Susan and I just wanted to get married. We got married in our living room. Sixteen people.” Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) added, “We got married on a Saturday. Monday morning, we came to work and in the middle of the day, they found out we got married and had a hasty sheet cake. Usually when you get a sheet cake, you’re off the show, but that day they gave us a sheet cake for being there, and I remember this very clearly, [Producer] Jack Herzberg again said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me? I could’ve gotten three layers [laughs]!’ ” Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Can you tell us how many people have jumped, been thrown off or pushed from the parapet at Wyndemere on GH? J.H., via email While all but Katherine have been fortunate enough to survive the plunge, the characters who’ve taken dives off the parapet are: Katherine Bell, Anthony Zacchara, Brad Cooper, Ava Jerome, Julian Jerome and Esme Prince. Photo credit: ABC

I’m so happy that Mamie came back to Y&R for a visit. My mom said she remembers a different actress playing Mamie a long time ago. I only remember the current lady. Is Mom right? L.D., via email Yes, mother knows best. The role of Mamie was originated in 1980 by Marguerite Ray, who played the Abbott family’s housekeeper until 1989. Veronica Redd took over the part in 1990 and has played the character ever since. Photo credit: JPI

Is B&B’s Joshua Hoffman (R.J.) related to actor Dustin Hoffman? Kurt K., via email Digest asked the actor that question and no, he is not. Photo credit: JPI

I came across a YouTube video of Sean and Tiffany’s wedding on GH and she was hesitant to go through with it. Did Sean have something on her so she had to marry him? Thanks for your help. I wasn’t watching GH then. M.M., via email Sean and Tiffany had a huge fight the morning of the wedding when he ribbed her about giving in and sleeping with him the night before instead of waiting until after the ceremony. A heated Tiff called off the nuptials, and when he realized she wasn’t kidding, he tried his best to apologize, but she wouldn’t budge. After her sister, Cheryl, talked her down, the wedding was back on — that is, until Tiffany realized that Sean had failed to plan a honeymoon. Fuming, she called off the wedding again. Sean wouldn’t hear of it, kicked in the door to the room where she was primping, and physically dragged her down the aisle. Photo credit: ABC