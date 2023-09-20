Brady and Theresa have a child on DAYS. If I remember, it’s not Brady’s, it is some drug addict’s that she was involved with, correct? Will that info ever be revealed? Thanks! Marla, Calgary, Alberta, Canada Tate is, indeed, the biological son of Brady Black and Theresa Donovan, but there was some drama surrounding his entrance into the world. In 2014, Theresa discovered she was pregnant by Brady. Kristen, who was in love with Brady, overheard Theresa sharing her news and formulated a plan. She had goons knock out Theresa and had the embryo Theresa was carrying implanted in herself. Kristen gave birth to a boy she named Christopher. However, the boy had an immune disorder and he needed bone marrow from a match. Kristen dispatched Clint, a hit man, to Salem to procure blood from Brady and Theresa. Melanie caught Clint leaving Theresa’s house. He claimed to be a boyfriend. Melanie alerted Nicole, who did some investigating and told Brady. Brady and Melanie headed to Italy, followed by Theresa. After a scuffle in which Kristen was presumed dead, Brady and Theresa returned home with Tate, who got a transplant from Theresa and was fine. Photo credit: JPI

Is Joey Graziadei, who will be the new bachelor on THE BACHELOR, related to Michael Graziadei (Danny, Y&R)? B.L., via email The Y&R actor confirms that he is not related to the reality show personality. Photo credit: ABC

When Ned was a bigamist on GH, who was he married to first, Katherine or Lois? B.R., via email Ned eloped with Lois (who knew him to be Eddie Maine) before he married Katherine. Photo credit: ABC

How many biological children did Bob Hughes have on AS THE WORLD TURNS? M.V., via email Bob sired four children: Tom (with Lisa), Frannie (with Jennifer), and Sabrina and Christopher (both with Kim). Photo credit: JPI

What is the backstory with Daniel, Heather and Lily on Y&R? Marcy S., Wayne, NJ A Daniel and Lily fell in love and got married in 2006 while they were teenagers. The marriage lasted a little over a year. Daniel had run-ins with Heather, who was the assistant district attorney in Genoa City, when he was a suspect in a murder and also a person of interest in Daisy’s disappearance. Both times he was exonerated. Daniel and Heather became romantically involved in 2012 and when he relocated first to Chicago in 2013 and then Savannah, Heather moved with him. Photo credit: JPI