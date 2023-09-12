On Y&R, whatever happened to Kevin’s quirky first wife, Jana? M.F., via email Unfortunately, Jana died from a brain aneurysm in 2011. Photo credit: JPI

I loved the 8/18 episode of DAYS where they showed all the flashbacks with Maggie! She’s my favorite character. Maggie lived on a farm when she first came to the show. Where was that? Salem? Thank you. Heather P. in VT The farm was not in Salem, it was in a nearby town called Brookville.

I know that Lynn Herring left GH for a while in 1992 to play Lisanne on DAYS. My question is, how was Lucy written out at that time? A.N., via email Lucy was lured to New York City by advertising bigwig Greg Bennett, played by John O’Hurley, who swept her off her feet and offered her a job. When Lucy returned to Port Charles several months later, she told Scott that both her professional and romantic affiliations with Greg had ended horribly. Photo credit: ABC

On Y&R, who are Lucy’s relatives? V.M., via email On dad Daniel’s side, she has Phyllis (grandmother), Danny (adoptive grandfather), Brian (biological grandfather), Avery (great aunt), Summer (aunt) and Gina (great aunt). On mom Daisy’s side are Sheila (grandmother), Ryder (uncle), Kevin (uncle), Bella (cousin), Miles (cousin), Mary (aunt), Diana (aunt), Finn (uncle) and Hayes (cousin). Photo credit: JPI

I know B&B’s Liam has married Steffy and Hope multiple times but has he ever walked down the aisle with anyone else? Abby R., via email As a matter of fact, he has. In 2015, Liam entered into a green card marriage with Eric’s niece, Ivy Forrester, but it was annulled that same year. Photo credit: JPI