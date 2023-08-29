Recently on GH, Ava spoke of her biological mother Delia. She also mentioned Ryan’s Bar, which I am assuming is in reference to RYAN’S HOPE. Can you please explain the backstory of this? Thank you! B.M., via email In 2013, Sam and Silas went to New York City (the home base of Delia, who was indeed a central character on RYAN’S HOPE) and got Delia to admit that she is Ava’s birth mother (dad is the late Victor Jerome, and Delia did not raise Ava). Ava summoned Delia to Port Charles the following year when she was pregnant with Avery, and mother and daughter met again in person in 2015, when Ava went to Ryan’s Bar, Delia’s Manhattan workplace. Photo credit: JPI

Who is older on Y&R, Chance or Adam? S.D., via email Adam was born in August, 1995 but when he was aged to adulthood in 2008, it was mentioned that he was 27, which would make him 42. Chance was born seven years earlier, in 1988, but he was around 21 when he returned to Genoa City in 2009, so he would be approximately 35 years old now.

Can you please refresh my memory: How did Lulu get into a coma? How is Lulu Charlotte's mother, and Valentin the father? Did Dante divorce Lulu when she went into the coma? Thanks! S.G., via email Lulu was rendered comatose in 2020, when she sustained a massive brain injury in the bombing at The Floating Rib, which was orchestrated by Cyrus and carried out by Julian. Charlotte was birthed by Claudette Beaulieu, who she believed to be her mom for the first several years of her life, but in 2016, it was revealed that while Claudette had carried her, Charlotte's bio parents are Lulu and Valentin; Helena had hired someone to seduce Valentin and abscond with a sperm sample, which Helena then used to fertilize one of the eggs that had been extracted from Lulu when she and Dante first explored surrogacy in 2012. Valentin got wise to Helena's scheme and swiped the embryo, which he then had implanted into Charlotte. Lastly, Dante (who at the time was heavily in the throes of PTSD) served Lulu with divorce papers in 2019, prior to her medical crisis, and the divorce was finalized that same year after Lulu decided not to contest it.

Where are Jack and Jennifer on DAYS? I miss them! Julie in AZ The duo is currently living in Boston.