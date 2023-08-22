I know there have been frequent character crossovers between B&B and Y&R, but has anyone else started on one and then gone to the other for a while like Sally? L.B., via email Yes. Amber Moore was introduced on B&B in 1997, and she stayed until 2005. From 2006-10, the character moved to Y&R’s Genoa City, showing up again in 2013 for Katherine’s memorial. From 2010-12, Amber was back on B&B. Deacon Sharpe was introduced on B&B and appeared on the show from 2000-05; 2014-17 and 2021-present. From 2009-12, however, the character was on Y&R. While Ashley Abbott has appeared on an off on Y&R since 1982, from 2007-08, she was on B&B. Lauren Fenmore made her Y&R debut in 1983, but popped in to B&B from 1992-95, then made a more permanent move there from 1995-2000 before returning to Genoa City. Lauren visited B&B again in 2002, 2004, 2007 and 2022. Finally, Sheila Carter was introduced on Y&R in 1990 and stayed until 1992 (making guest appearances thereafter until 1995). From 1992-98, she was in the mix on B&B, then returned briefly in 2002 and 2003. Sheila was featured again on Y&R from 2005-06, then returned to B&B from 2017-19 and in 2021, where she has been since. Photo credit: JPI

Is Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) in a Balance of Nature commercial? E.W., Staten Island, NY No, that is not Ali in the spot for the vitamin brand. Photo credit: ABC

Where are Y&R’s Noah and Allie? Are they even in Genoa City? J.L., via email Noah’s Glam Club was such a hit that he decided to open one in London. To be closer to her boyfriend, Allie took a job at Jabot’s European office in Paris. Photo credit: JPI

Didn’t B&B’s Eric and Stephanie have a child who died? What was the story with that? Annie Z., via email You are correct, Annie. Angela Forrester was presumed dead when the soap began in 1987. Viewers learned she was born microcephalic, a medical condition which results in an abnormally small head. To spare Eric, Stephanie relayed that their daughter was stillborn, but in actuality, she had secretly hired medical staff to care for Angela. However, unbeknownst to Stephanie, Angela died when she was young as a result of a fall, but her unscrupulous doctor hired an impostor in order to bilk Steph for money to continue paying for “Angela’s” care. After the doc claimed that Angela needed facial reconstruction, it wasn’t long before Stephanie discovered the ruse. Photo credit: JPI