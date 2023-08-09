I thought it was so fun of DAYS to bring back the old Theo [Terrell Ransom, Jr.] in this storyline with Abe. But besides him and the one playing Theo now [Cameron Johnson], wasn’t there another actor? Thank you for answering. Kristina E., Danville, CA Yes. Kyler Pettis was the first actor to play Theo after Ransom, from 2015-18, earning a Daytime Emmy as Outstanding Younger Actor in 2019. Pettis’s Theo was linked with both Ciara and Claire. Photo credit: JPI

My mom and I were talking about how Flo has disappeared on B&B. We were talking about her storylines and remembered how she secretly donated one of her kidneys to save Katie. But we have been watching the show for a long time. Wasn’t there another kidney storyline at some point? D.R., via email A Yes. In 1998, a teenage Rick was in need of a kidney after he was injured drag racing with C.J. Amber felt incredibly guilty since she egged the boys on, and when she found out she was a viable donor, she gave Rick one of her kidneys. Photo credit: JPI

My sister told me that on Y&R, Lauren and Michael’s son is gay. When did he announce that? D.V., via email While there was no formal on-air coming out, when Fenmore returned to Genoa City in January, he brought along his boyfriend, Trey, a buyer for Fenmore’s in Nashville, where Fen currently resides. Photo credit: JPI

I was watching a movie called Superman Returns and the little boy who played Lois’s 5-year-old son looked really familiar. Was he on a soap? R.E., via email That actor, Tristan Lake Leabu, was on Y&R and played Victoria and J.T.’s son, Reed, from 2017-19 and in 2020. Photo credit: JPI

I was very sad to learn of the passing of Andrea Evans, who I loved as Tina on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. I was a huge fan of Cord and Tina’s. Can you tell me how many times they were married, and was Andrea playing the bride in all of their weddings? Thank you. C.R., via email Tina and Cord were married four times: in 1986, 1988, 1991 and 2011. Evans portrayed Tina for all of those ceremonies save for the one that took place in 1991. At that time, Karen Witter was playing Tina. Photo credit: JPI