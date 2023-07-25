When did The Jerome Gallery open on GH? I wish we got to see it more, because I loved it when Ava and Trina worked there together. R.Q., via email
Ava’s gallery opened its doors on November 6, 2013.
My three sisters and I are spotty Y&R watchers but we all loved the recent episode where there were several flashbacks of John Abbott, our favorite soap dad. One of my sisters thinks the actor who played John had passed away not too long ago. Is it true? Zach W., via email
Sadly, yes. The esteemed Jerry Douglas, who played the Abbott patriarch from 1982-2016, died on November 9, 2021 at the age of 88 after a long illness. Traci’s book agent in the recent episode, Zelda, was played by Kym Douglas, Jerry’s wife of 36 years.
Is DAYS currently filming with the writers’ strike going on? I assumed they weren’t but saw an Instagram post on June 7 celebrating Bill Hayes’s [Doug] 98th birthday on set. Thank you! Kimberlee C., via email
Yes, all four shows are still in production and filming new episodes.
While I love seeing Courtney Hope (Sally) on Y&R, I miss her on B&B. How long did she play Sally there? Sheryl K., via email
Hope played Sally on B&B from January 31, 2017 to August 5, 2020.
I absolutely love having Daniel back on Y&R. I’m curious, how old is the character supposed to be now? A.W., via email
Daniel was born in August 1994 but returned to Genoa City 10 years later following a stint in a Swiss boarding school at age 16. That would put his age currently at 34.
I have been watching and loving the early seasons on B&B on
YouTube. Can you tell me who the actor is who played Storm? V.A., via email
A Ethan Wayne originated the role of Stephen “Storm” Logan, Jr. in 1987 and played it through 1989, then made guest appearances in 1994, 1997-98, 2001 and 2003.