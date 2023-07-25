When did The Jerome Gallery open on GH? I wish we got to see it more, because I loved it when Ava and Trina worked there together. R.Q., via email Ava’s gallery opened its doors on November 6, 2013. Photo credit: ABC

My three sisters and I are spotty Y&R watchers but we all loved the recent episode where there were several flashbacks of John Abbott, our favorite soap dad. One of my sisters thinks the actor who played John had passed away not too long ago. Is it true? Zach W., via email Sadly, yes. The esteemed Jerry Douglas, who played the Abbott patriarch from 1982-2016, died on November 9, 2021 at the age of 88 after a long illness. Traci’s book agent in the recent episode, Zelda, was played by Kym Douglas, Jerry’s wife of 36 years. Photo credit: CBS

Is DAYS currently filming with the writers’ strike going on? I assumed they weren’t but saw an Instagram post on June 7 celebrating Bill Hayes’s [Doug] 98th birthday on set. Thank you! Kimberlee C., via email Yes, all four shows are still in production and filming new episodes.

Photo credit: ABC

While I love seeing Courtney Hope (Sally) on Y&R, I miss her on B&B. How long did she play Sally there? Sheryl K., via email Hope played Sally on B&B from January 31, 2017 to August 5, 2020. Photo credit: JPI

I absolutely love having Daniel back on Y&R. I’m curious, how old is the character supposed to be now? A.W., via email Daniel was born in August 1994 but returned to Genoa City 10 years later following a stint in a Swiss boarding school at age 16. That would put his age currently at 34. Photo credit: JPI