Actor Roundup: Which Of Your Co-Stars Would You Turn To For Advice?

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) “I talk to a lot of co-stars for advice, but when I [recently] worked with Peter Bergman [Jack], I was reminded how important he is, too. He’s been in this game for a long time, so he's always been a great mentor. Whenever you need advice, Peter is more than happy to help you and I appreciate him so much.” Photo credit: CBS

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH) “There are a lot of co-stars I would turn to for advice! I’d say everyone here has been so helpful throughout the years in different moments, but I chat with Sofia Mattsson [Sasha] and Laura Wright [Carly] a lot about scenes and seek out their advice pretty consistently.” Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Scott Clifton [Liam]. I think he knows me really well. I feel like he's been on soap for so long that he's definitely been through the ringer and would have very sound advice for me. He’s really kind of a compass for me on the show and we have a lot of trust in one another. Scott is a wise, young sage, and we’ve been through a hell of a lot together. I definitely would look to him for advice because I have all the respect in the world for him.” Photo credit: JPI

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) “I’m very close with a lot of the guys, but I’d probably say Greg Vaughan [Eric]. He has been like a big brother to me for quite a while now, especially the past year-and-a-half to two years. He’s been in the industry a long time. And in his personal life, between family and relationships, he’s got a lot of knowledge. He’s always remained at a high level and of sound mind with things, and I’ve felt like I could learn from him.” Photo credit: NBC

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Christian LeBlanc [Michael], Mr. [Eric] Braeden [Victor], and Mr. [Peter] Bergman [Jack], who taught me how to tie a tie.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) “Hmm, that depends on the problem. I’d love to hear Jane Elliot’s [Tracy] take on things. I would probably have to ask Josh Swickard [Chase] or Dom [Zamprogna, Dante] for, like, boy problems. And I have! When Chloe [Lanier, ex-Nelle, his girlfriend] and I first started hanging out, I was like, ‘Hey, what’s the deal with this Chloe girl?’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Cherie Jimenez (Gabi, DAYS) “Brandon [Barash, Stefan]. We've gotten to know each other very well and have had some really great conversations about life, other than just the show and being an actor. I feel like I could talk to him forever, and we are of the same mindset about a lot of things. He reached out to me prior to my starting the show to kind of walk me through what this whole experience was going to be and has helped me along this journey of transitioning into this [daytime] world. If I need any advice or have any questions, he always seems to have an answer and he always really listens.” Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images