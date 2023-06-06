Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) “Oh, Alison [Lanier, Summer]. If we have a good amount of free time, we’ll run our lines for the whole week so we can get into the groove and find our rhythm.” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “I’d say Matthew [Atkinson, Thomas, r.]. Matthew is very gung-ho when it comes to the work and the characters and doing the best work possible. It’s always fun to run lines with him.” Photo credit: JPI

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “I would say Rena [Sofer, ex-Quinn] if she was still here. She always wanted to be super-prepared and was always on it. I miss her a bunch. So, I’ll have to say Thorsten [Kaye]. He’s always fantastic about being available to run lines, and he’ll even track you down to at least give you the opportunity to go over lines. He’s classically trained so he respects the process and I think he’s an amazing actor.” Photo credit: JPI

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “I would say Donnell Turner [Curtis, r.]. He and I run lines like crazy to try to capture the dynamic between Drew and Curtis.” Photo credit: ABC

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Christian [J. LeBlanc, Michael] and Susan [Walters, Diane, l.]. I actually go with the flow; if someone wants to run lines a hundred times, I will, and if someone doesn’t want to, then I’m cool with that.” Photo credit: Instagram

Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “Definitely Wally [Kurth, Justin; Ned, GH]. He’s always up for running lines. He would be the most. He will find me, or I will find him. He’s very good about wanting to be very prepared and figuring out what we’re doing.” Photo credit: JPI

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer, GH) “It was Charlie Shaughnessy [ex-Victor, r.]. The guy had a lot of talking to do, a lot of work to do, and he was always down to meet in the green room and run lines before we had to go and shoot.” Photo credit: ABC